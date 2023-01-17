Ryan Jensen missed the entire regular season before re-joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first-round playoff matchup against the Cowboys. It didn’t take long for the Buccaneers to feel Jensen’s presence. But it took even shorter for Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons.

At the halftime break, the Buccaneers trailed the Cowboys 18-0. Earlier in the contest, Parsons tried to enter the Buccaneers’ huddle. Jensen was having none of it and promptly shoved him out of the way.

Jensen suffered a knee injury early in training camp and has been on injured reserve the entire season. He began practicing with the team last week and felt ready enough to play against the Cowboys. He’s a huge boost for the Buccaneers as Jensen was a Pro Bowler last season and the team’s center during their Super Bowl run.

Without Jensen, the Buccaneers’ offensive line allowed Tom Brady to be sacked 22 times during the regular season; 29th highest among eligible quarterbacks. On Monday Night against the Cowboys, Brady has yet to be sacked.

Even without getting to Brady, Parsons has made an impact on the game early. He has two tackles, one for a loss and a pass defended. However, he came up empty when he tried to enter the Bucs’ huddle.

Whoever wins this game will face the San Francisco 49ers in the last round. After missing the whole season, Ryan Jensen didn’t return to see Tampa Bay lose in the first round. He also didn’t return to get clowned on by Parsons.