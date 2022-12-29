By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Tom Brady is one of, if not the best quarterback in NFL history. Now in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has hit a milestone no one expected when he was selected in sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Thursday marked the 8,292 day that Brady has spent in the NFL. It’s the same amount of days between the day he was born and when he was drafted. Brady spoke about his insane milestone, via Nick Shook of the NFL.com, and reflected on his over two decades as an NFL QB.

For our Bucs-Panthers preview and full Week 17 predictions, listen below:

“That’s crazy. No that’s crazy, that’s crazy,” Brady said when he found out about his days spent in the NFL. “Stats and data’s everywhere. It’s a data driven world, but that’s crazy. That’s hard for me to imagine.

“I’ve loved it,” Brady continued. “I’ve loved my opportunity to play and it’s been a lot of memories and relationships. I’ve certainly had my fair share.”

In those 8,292 days, Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before these past three in Tampa Bay. He has thrown for 88,698 yards and 645 touchdowns. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

All of those stats are on top of Brady’s ridiculous 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three MVP awards and of course his seven Super Bowl rings. Whenever Brady does retire, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But his latest milestone goes beyond the box score. Beyond the touchdowns and Super Bowl rings. Brady has dedicated exactly half of his life to the NFL. His legendary status in the league is a testament to his longevity and passion for the sport of football.