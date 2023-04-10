The NBA MVP race is as closely and viciously contested as ever. Nikola Jokic might just be the most statistically devastating offensive weapon of all time; Joel Embiid completed his metamorphosis into a seven-foot Kobe Bryant; Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player on the best team in the league. At a certain point, all three of these guys deserve to win; in fact, the runner-up and third place finisher would win MVP in most seasons in NBA history. This is a question with no right answer, but former NBA player/current NBA podcaster JJ Redick has Giannis Antetokounmpo atop his MVP ballot.

“Here’s what I landed on,” JJ Redick said, “my MVP for this season was Giannis. Number two was Joel Embiid and umber three was Jokic. Number four was Tatum, and number five was Donovan Mitchell. The Giannis thing is interesting because I don’t think he’s gonna win, but I think he’s the MVP this season. And the more I thought about it and the more I try to talk myself out of it, I just couldn’t do it. He’s the MVP. He’s the best player on the best team. Best win percentage of all three of these guys.”

“Giannis is number one and I said this a couple weeks ago,” Redick continued. 30 [points per game] 10 [rebounds per game] and five [assists per game], over 50% shooting: only Wilt has done that. And Giannis shot over 55 [percent]. It’s the first time in history he’s ever done this. He had a historic season—six of the seven previous times that a player’s averaged 30 10 and five, they’ve won MVP. I don’t think it’ll be seven out of eight, but for me, Giannis is the MVP.”