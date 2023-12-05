ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After the Boston Celtics surprisingly lost to the Indiana Pacers during the quarterfinal round of the in-season tournament, the Milwaukee Bucks are now the favorites to win the tournament. The Celtics fell 122-112 to the Pacers and are now eliminated from contention, despite their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each putting up 30 points.

The Bucks will play their quarterfinal game Tuesday against the New York Knicks. They now have +270 odds to win the tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook. The New Orleans Pelicans moved into second place with +400 odds after winning their quarterfinal match against the Sacramento Kings Monday. Meanwhile, the Pacers are up to third place after their win over the Celtics with +450 odds. The Los Angeles Lakers are tied with the Pacers while the Phoenix Suns follow in fifth with +500 odds. Finally, the Knicks close out in last with +800 odds.

So far, only the Pacers and Pelicans have qualified to the semifinals while the four other teams in contention will compete Tuesday for the remaining two spots.

It's no surprise that the Bucks are favored given that they've won all three of their group stage games and they were already a championship favorite after acquiring former Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Their two stars in Lillard and Giannis have showed up this tournament, with each putting up at least 30 points in their final group stage game.

Whoever wins the in-season tournament will win the most prize money with $500,000 given out to each player. The runner-up will get $200,000 while semifinalist players will earn $100,000. Meanwhile, the quarterfinalist players will each get $50,000. So far, the in-season tournament has proven to be an exciting addition to the NBA season.