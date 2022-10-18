The Buffalo Bills are officially on a winning streak. They notched their third straight win after rallying past the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in a scintillating finish on the road. This win puts the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Bills’ win in Week 6.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have a habit of producing thrilling game endings. We saw it in their playoff matchup last season and absolutely loved it as fans. Fortunately, we saw another exciting finish from these two teams in Week 6.

Unlike the previous season’s playoff meeting between these two teams, the Bills won this one. Taron Johnson’s huge endgame interception and a well-executed late offensive drive were vital.

This game certainly lived up to the hype as a competitive game between two teams on a collision course to meet again in the playoffs.

Here are our four takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.

4. Von Miller anchors the Bills’ scary pass rush

In order to compete better against the Chiefs, the Bills wanted to improve their pass rush and defensive line. They did just that, and much credit goes to sack machine Von Miller.

Miller was a marquee addition in the offseason coming from the Rams, and he led the way here. He had two sacks but also another tackle on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes near the line of scrimmage. Aside from Miller, Shaq Lawson also recorded one sack against Mahomes.

The pass rush pressed Mahomes all afternoon, while the Chiefs’ ability to run the ball consistently was severely limited. Kansas City gained only four first downs on the ground and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry.

The defensive line’s performance allowed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to contribute. Edmunds led the team with 10 tackles, while Milano was all over the field making big open-field plays.

However, they had a bit of trouble slowing Travis Kelce down. The Kansas City tight end was solid here, putting up 108 yards total.

3. The rest of the Bills’ defense was solid, too

As we’ll discuss below, QB Josh Allen deserves a lot of credit for his team’s victory on Sunday. However, we would be remiss if we did not mention how well the entire defense (aside from the d-line) performed in crucial situations.

Yes, the Chiefs gained 387 yards and 23 first downs. Yes, Mahomes threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas City, however, converted only four of 11 third-down attempts. Additionally, Mahomes’ day was punctuated by interceptions.

To illustrate, with less than a minute remaining, Taron Johnson snagged the game-winning pick. Earlier on Kansas City’s first drive, rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam also intercepted Mahomes in the end zone. That led to a field goal for the Bills and a potential 10-point swing.

The Buffalo defense put up a valiant effort on the road and in a hostile environment. That’s something the Bills may not see again until the Super Bowl if they end up with the No. 1 seed.

With the defense performing as well as it did on Sunday, Buffalo has a good chance of securing home-field advantage in the AFC.

2. Bills receivers show out

The Bills’ top receivers put in a strong performance in Kansas City. In particular, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis were up against a banged-up Chiefs secondary that included a couple of rookies.

That was a battle that the Bills should have won from the start, and they did. Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards on 13 targets. Davis followed right behind Diggs, catching three passes for 74 yards on six targets. They both scored touchdowns as well.

TE Dawson Knox also stepped up with three catches for 37 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. He also had 12.3 yards per catch, which is his second-best performance of the season so far.

1. Josh Allen is elite of the elite

It is extremely difficult to become an elite team in today’s NFL without an elite quarterback. The Bills, though, appear to have one in Allen. The 2018 first-round pick continues to develop into a do-it-all quarterback capable of carrying his team in crunch time.

The 26-year-old never got that last big moment in last year’s playoff game against Kansas City. That’s because the Bills never got the ball back in overtime. On Sunday, he received the ball with 5:31 remaining and completed a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that took 4:27 off the clock.

Allen was just brilliant in that sequence of plays. He converted a 4th-and-1 on the ground then threw an 18-yard pass to Diggs. Afterward, he scrambled for a 16-yard gain and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Knox from 14 yards out.

Josh Allen to Dawson Knox for the lead! Patrick Mahomes has 64 seconds to lead a game-winning TD drive 👀 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/04K4R11fAu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 16, 2022

Allen finished completing 27-of-40 passes for 329 air yards. He also had 32 yards on the ground. Allen was involved in all three Bills TDs, didn’t get picked, and was sacked just once. He had a triple-digit passer rating for the fourth time this season.

Despite that, many still feel Allen has a lot of ground to cover before getting to Mahomes’ level.

As Matt Verderame of FanSided tweeted this week,

“The Mahomes-Allen argument is weird. Mahomes is an SB champ w/ 2 SB appearances, SB MVP, NFL MVP, 4x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro. He’s thrown for 20,389 yards w/ 166 TDs and 39 INTs (68 starts). Allen is a 1x All-Pro, 1x Pro Bowler w/ 15,765 yards with 117 TDs and 50 INTs (65 starts)”

While that argument is valid, Allen demonstrated on Sunday that he’s as good as any QB in the league when the game is on the line. Sure, Allen has developed more slowly than Mahomes. He also hasn’t had the same team success and individual hardware… yet. However, Allen is tracking in that direction. We feel he has not reached his peak just yet.