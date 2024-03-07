The Chicago Bulls have seen some good moments this season, but they have also seen some bad ones, and the bad ones are usually in regards to injuries. The Bulls have had a bad case of the injury bug all year long, and they have already seen two players go down with season-ending injuries. Torrey Craig is one Chicago player that has been out, but the team finally got some good news in the injury department.
Torrey Craig has been battling a knee injury and he was expected to miss 2-4 weeks. He has already been out for a couple weeks, and it sounds like he will make a return to the Bulls lineup fairly soon.
“He’s moving in a really good direction,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said, according to an article from the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know about this road trip, but it’s certainly not out of the question. A lot of this could be depending on how he continues to progress, but I think the medical guys are pretty optimistic of where he is at this point in time.”
The Bulls are currently in the midst of four straight road games before making a return to Chicago on Monday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. It sounds like Craig could make a return before that, but either way, he should be back on the court soon.
Getting Craig back will be big for the Bulls for a lot of reasons, but depth is likely the most important one. A lot of guys are playing intense minutes, and having another player that can take some of the load will be crucial.