Zach LaVine may not defy gravity as much as he did during his more youthful days, but make no mistake about it, the Chicago Bulls star is as athletic as ever — and he may very well be the favorite to win another NBA Slam Dunk Contest should he decide to participate in the event once more. On Tuesday, LaVine showed that he can still get off the ground in a hurry while displaying some masterful trickery in mid-air.

The Bulls' official account on X posted a video of LaVine being up to his old high-flying tricks. The 29-year-old star threw the ball, let it bounce once, caught it and then went behind the back with it before throwing it down along the baseline.

This was the same dunk LaVine pulled off during his stunning performance in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest back when he was still with the Minnesota Timberwolves. And it's incredible that he doesn't seem to have aged a single day during that time span, and that was almost 10 years ago.

If fans were to remember all the injuries LaVine has gone through over the past few seasons, they would marvel even more at how the Bulls star has managed to remain this athletic through the years. Last year, LaVine's season was cut short when he underwent surgery on his right foot, and he has dealt with plenty of lower-body injuries over the past decade or so. He even tore his ACL back in 2017, which makes all of this that much more impressive.

With the Bulls currently being way below .500, a LaVine trade could in the cards. And this wonderful dunk should only remind teams that he is far from being washed up and that he has plenty to contribute to a winning team.

Zach LaVine reminds everyone of what he's capable of despite Bulls' poor season

Last season, many were skeptical of just how impactful Zach LaVine can be for a winning team. LaVine's contract makes him quite the huge investment for any team, and not too many were sold on how worth it it would be to trade for him. But this season, LaVine is showing that he should fit in seamlessly on a contending team thanks to his marksmanship from deep and ability to flourish when lining up alongside talented playmakers.

The catch on any potential trade remains his huge contract, as it will be tough for any contender to bring him in without trading away huge salaries in return.