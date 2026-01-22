The Chicago Bulls will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Josh Giddey is hoping to return from his left hamstring strain soon, so is he playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

The Bulls guard has not played since late December due to the injury. Chicago has missed him during his three-week absence. Giddey's return will give the team a boost as they look to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.

Josh Giddey's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Giddey is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Bulls will enter the contest with a 21-22 record, which is good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The 27-17 Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference.

Giddey's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game. When it comes to the question of if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is uncertain at the moment.

Bulls' injury report

The Bulls have six players on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain): Questionable

Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Zach Collins (right 1st toe sprain): Out

Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery): Out

Yuki Kawamura (G League two-way): Out

Emmanuel Miller (G League two-way): Out

Timberwolves' injury report

The Timberwolves have two players on the injury report.