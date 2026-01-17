Following massive success with their retro releases throughout 2025, Nike and Jordan Brand will keep their momentum going with a whole new retro collection upcoming throughout 2026. Numerous Air Jordan classics from the last 30 years will be returning, some for the first time ever as forgotten colorways resurface in updated retro fashion. Next up, the Air Jordan 14 is rumored to be returning in its “Forest Green” colorway for the first time in almost 20 years.

The Air Jordan 14 was originally debuted in 1998 during the Chicago Bulls' Finals run against the Utah Jazz. It was most notably Michael Jordan's last Finals with the Bulls as he hit the iconic “last shot” in Game 6 over Utah's Bryon Russell, securing his sixth championship ring with Chicago.

It wasn't until 2005 that the retro Jordan 14 appeared in a White/Forest Green colorway, becoming an instant hit with fans for the deviation from typical Chicago Bulls' color schemes. The underrated sneaker will return for the first time since then with original pairs fetching upwards of $350 on the resale market.

Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green”

RELEASE UPDATE: The Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” is now expected to release on October 31st 🎃 🌲 (2005 pair pictured) Read more: https://t.co/Lzdq1fsDnJ pic.twitter.com/g57RdrDB8c — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 16, 2026

The Jordan 14, inspired by Jordan's love of sports cars and racing, returns in the OG White/Black-Deep Forest Green-Graphite color scheme from 2005. The low-cut design features perforated, stitched leather throughout the uppers feeding to a white leather toebox. The accents on the midsole will come in a glossy forest green color, accompanied by the carbon fiber plate near the heel.

Further details include the minimalistic tongue tab inscribed with “JORDAN” along with the Jumpman “car” emblem near the ankle. The laces, tongue, and sockliner are all done in white while the heel is finished with an oversized “23” logo in green.

The Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” is set to release at a rumored date of October 31, 2026. The pair is expected to retail for the standard $215 and should be available in full family sizing. Expect a release on Nike SNKRS app along with select Air Jordan retailers.