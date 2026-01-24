The Houston Rockets continued their strong recent form on Friday night, picking up a 111-104 road win over the Detroit Pistons, but it wasn’t just the stars who impressed head coach Ime Udoka. After the game, Udoka made a point to highlight the impact of his limited bench rotation, including Jae’Sean Tate in a tightly contested matchup that swung decisively after halftime.

Houston leaned heavily on its starters, but the reserve group delivered when called upon. Reflecting on the performance, Udoka explained how crucial that contribution was, particularly given the small number of players used off the bench. The coach also ensured to give due credit, especially to Tate.

“I think our entire bench was great. I mean, we only played three guys, Jae’Sean [Tate], Reed [Sheppard], and Clint [Capela], but all three were high-level,” said Udoka. “Jae’Sean gives us another dimension as far as switching, and he can guard bigger guys, so he did a great job on their bigs. Clint had great minutes, Reed obviously as well. And although we didn’t play that many guys, I think they all made a great impact, and obviously, you see it in the plus-minus.”

The Rockets entered halftime tied 52-52 despite their superstar Kevin Durant’s efficient scoring, as Detroit controlled the paint early. That changed quickly after the break. Houston erupted for a 34-20 third quarter, fueled by defensive intensity and timely scoring from both starters and reserves.

Durant finished with 32 points, continuing his dominance against Detroit, while Alperen Şengün added 19 points and Reed Sheppard chipped in 18 off the bench. Amen Thompson filled the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, helping steady the Rockets whenever the Pistons threatened a run.

Detroit made multiple pushes in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to as few as three points, but Houston repeatedly answered. Josh Okogie’s corner three midway through the final frame proved decisive, restoring a double-digit lead and sealing the victory.

The win snapped Detroit’s four-game winning streak and allowed Houston to rebound from a 128-122 overtime loss the night before against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Houston returns home to host the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs, sustaining that bench energy could be key as the schedule tightens and postseason positioning comes further into focus.