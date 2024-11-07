ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a BYU-Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Utah.

What an amazing storyline we have here for the resumption of the college football rivalry known as The Holy War. If you had looked at this game before the start of the 2024 college football season, you might reasonably have concluded that Utah would be playing for a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff spot, and that BYU would be playing the role of spoiler. Utah was one of the preseason favorites for the Big 12 title, and the Utes were therefore in the middle of the playoff conversation in the month of August. BYU was nowhere near the top of the Big 12 in preseason media polls. The Cougars did enter the season feeling like a dark-horse team more than a top-line contender.

Yet, here we are in early November. The roles for these teams have cut completely against preseason expectations. The Utah Utes are playing spoiler, limping to the end of a brutal campaign in which they simply haven't been able to play good football with any consistency. Naturally, the injury to quarterback Cam Rising really set back the Utes, but we have seen other college football teams go to backup quarterbacks and find success. Utah, after not having Rising available in the 2023 season, should have gained a strong QB2 — a quality backup for Rising — in the transfer portal heading into this 2024 campaign. The Utes were unable to do that. Therefore, when Rising got hurt, the Utes did not have a good answer at quarterback. Isaac Wilson has been woefully inadequate, and you have seen this program plummet to the lower end of the Big 12 standings. Coach Kyle Whittingham has endured a nightmarish season in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, in Provo, BYU is doing the unthinkable. The Cougars are one of only five unbeaten teams left in major college football entering Week 11. Kalani Sitake has done a remarkable job with this team. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been absolutely brilliant in two-minute-drill situations, including and especially a last-minute win over Oklahoma State in which BYU appeared to be in deep trouble. The Cougars are getting production from nearly everyone on the roster. They are able to win some games with defense and other games with offense. That kind of resourcefulness explains why the Cougars are still unbeaten and have a shot at the playoff, something no one predicted before the season began.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah without Cam Rising is just not good. Backup quarterback Isaac Wilson is just not ready for prime time. Utah does not look like a team which will be able to keep up with BYU for 60 full minutes. Utah might play well for one half, but not two.

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utes have arrived at their Super Bowl. This is their bowl game. This is their one big chance to salvage their season by ruining the playoff push for their bitter in-state rival. This is a classic rivalry game situation in which you throw the records out the window. Utah is at home in Salt Lake City and will go all-in to win. Even if Utah loses by a field goal in a game which goes down to the wire, the Utes would still cover the spread. That might happen.

Final BYU-Utah Prediction & Pick

The Utah Utes are not ready to beat BYU, even though they will try their hardest. They just don't have enough offense. Take BYU.

Final BYU-Utah Prediction & Pick: BYU -3.5