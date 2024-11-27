ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

SMU has shown no problems in their inaugural season in the ACC, as they clinched a spot in the conference championship game last week. They'll host a Cal team in this game who has already gained bowl eligibility but will exit this season wondering what may have been after many close games. SMU is on an eight-game winning streak, while Cal has won three of their last four. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cal-SMU prediction and pick.

Cal-SMU Last Game – Matchup History

Cal and SMU have only played one time in the history of their programs. Cal lost on their matchup in 1957, with SMU taking a 13-6 victory. College realignment is at the forefront of this matchup, as the last week of the season matchup, generally reserved for a geographical rival, will feature two teams who haven't played in over six decades. SMU and Cal don't have a natural rival in their move to the ACC, so the conference is trying to manufacture one with this Week 14 matchup.

Overall Series: SMU 1-0

Here are the Cal-SMU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cal-SMU Odds

Cal: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

SMU: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -525

Over: 57 (-110)

Under: 57 (-110)

How to Watch Cal vs. SMU

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cal Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cal's 6-5 overall record and 2-5 ACC record don't tell the complete story of their season. Cal has given some of their opponents fits, as they've lost three games by two or fewer points and the other by less than eight points. The Golden Bears' defense could trouble the Mustangs in this game. It also isn't a game where SMU has a ton of motivation. SMU clinched its spot in the ACC Championship game last week and will advance to the College Football Playoff with a win, regardless of its result against Cal.

Cal's defense will be integral for the Golden Bears to keep the score close in this matchup. They rank 38th in yards allowed per game with 334.6 and 29th in points allowed per game at 20.7. SMU's offense has been lethal this season, ranking fifth in the nation with 39.3 points per game and 22nd in yards with 444.3. However, the Golden Bears could give them their toughest test.

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread/Win

SMU has been on a tear since losing their second game of the season against BYU. They've run through the ACC, covering the spread in each game, except for a close call on the road against Duke and a ten-point win over Boston College, where they were 19-point favorites. SMU bounced back last week, dominating Virginia on the road, winning 33-7 as 11-point favorites.

SMU's defense is no slouch either, and they could shut down Cal just as well. SMU's defense ranks 31st with 21 points allowed per game and 36th with 332.6 yards allowed. Cal has been an average offensive team this season, scoring over 25 points in just two of their past six games.

Final Cal-SMU Prediction & Pick

SMU will want to end their first ACC season undefeated heading into the ACC Championship, but believing they have the motivation for another blowout is challenging. Cal's stingy defense has kept games close all season long, and this feels like another chance for the Golden Bears to take advantage of a massive lookahead spot for the Mustangs and cover the spread.

Final Cal-SMU Prediction & Pick: Cal +13.5 (-110)