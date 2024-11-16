Ahead of a Week 12 matchup with Syracuse, California football has received a crushing injury update on one of its star defensive players.

Sophomore linebacker Cade Uluave will miss today's game with a lower body injury, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. He exited against Wake Forest in Week 11 with the same ailment.

Uluave was also sidelined in California's blowout win against Oregon State on October 26. He posted nine tackles in the team's previous 24-23 loss to NC State on October 19. It's uncertain whether or not he will make a return in Week 13.

Uluave was questionable to begin the practice week, but it appears that the injury is more serious than previously expected. The Golden Bears eye their second ACC win on Saturday. If they are able to get the job done against the Orange, then perhaps they won't need to rush Uluave back from recovery.

A player who could step up in place of Uluave in Week 12 is junior linebacker Hunter Barth, who recorded seven tackles and two sacks in Week 11.

California football to be without star linebacker Cade Uluave

While the absence will undoubtedly be felt on Saturday, California football is capable of making up the difference on offense. They are coming off a 46-36 victory over Wake Forest, where sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 40-of-56 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns. The offense totaled 500 yards, and it was its second consecutive outing with over 4o points scored.

Uluave is second on the roster in tackles with 67, and has recorded two pass deflections and one interception. California's defense will have to quickly recover, going up against a solid passer in Syracuse's Kyle McCord in Week 12.

The Golden Bears sit at 5-4, and need a win in their final three games in order to be bowl eligible. They conclude their regular season with Syracuse, a home affair against Stanford on November 23, and on the road against No. 14 SMU on November 30.