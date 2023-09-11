NFL agent Cameron Weiss passed away on Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Dynamic Sports Group released a statement on his passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Cameron Weiss, our dear friend and business partner,” Dynamic Sports Group's statement says. “Cameron was a remarkable individual who touched and impacted the lives of so many. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to his family, friends and clients will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed. Moving forward at Dynamic Sports Group, Cam's legacy will live on as we continue to serve our family of clients as he would have. Finally, our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences go out to his family and close friends during this time.”

Weiss passed away at just 38 years old.

Weiss was the agent for Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler as well as former NFL player and trailblazer Michael Sam, among others.

Austin Ekeler had been looking for a new contract with the Chargers, or a trade from the team. Weiss had been helping him in that pursuit. Eventually, Ekeler signed for some additional incentives for this season.

Michael Sam was the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He eventually left the league due to mental health reasons.

It seems that Weiss helped a lot of players throughout his career as a sports agent, and Dynamic Sports Group will try to fill the void and serve their clients as Weiss did.