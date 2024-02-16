Cam'ron let loose on Larsa Pippen for her comments toward Ma$e

Cam'ron has unleashed a fiery tirade against Larsa Pippen, defending his friend and collaborator Ma$e after she referred to him as a “clown.” The heated exchange unfolded on the latest episode of It Is What It Is, where Cam'ron vehemently defended Ma$e against Pippen's criticism, HipHopDX reports.

In response to Larsa Pippen's derogatory comments towards Ma$e, Cam'ron didn't hold back, labeling Scottie Pippen's ex-wife as “talentless” and questioning her credibility. He expressed disbelief at someone like Pippen, who he referred to as being “in the circus,” calling someone else a clown.

Cam'ron also took aim at Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years her junior and the nephew of basketball legend Michael Jordan. He criticized Pippen for allegedly taking advantage of the age gap and exploiting her connection with Jordan's family.

The rapper didn't mince words in his criticism, describing Pippen's behavior as “nasty” and “Woody Allen-ish,” referencing the controversial filmmaker's relationship with his stepdaughter. He further rebuked Pippen for her apparent hypocrisy, given her involvement in reality television shows and her age.

Highlighting the disparity in age between Larsa Pippen and her romantic interests, Cam'ron contrasted her with Lori Harvey, suggesting that Pippen's actions were not in line with someone of her age. He emphasized the absurdity of Pippen's behavior, particularly in light of her advanced age.

“You’re gonna be 50 this year. You’re not Lori Harvey. You look stupid!”

The feud between Larsa Pippen and Ma$e escalated after Ma$e commented on Pippen's breakup with Marcus Jordan, prompting Larsa to retaliate with derogatory remarks. Cam'ron's impassioned defense of Ma$e underscores the intensity of the conflict and the loyalty he holds towards his friend.

As the saga continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Larsa Pippen will respond to Cam'ron's scathing remarks or if tensions will simmer down between the parties involved.