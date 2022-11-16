Published November 16, 2022

By James Kay · 5 min read

Earlier today on “Sports Media w/Richard Deitsch,” Candace Parker said that, at this time, she is planning on returning for another season in the WNBA. What she did not say is whether it would be with the Chicago Sky (her home the last two years) or if she would test the market. Sky head coach/general manager James Wade is going to do everything he can to convince Parker they have unfinished business to handle after losing to the Connecticut Sun in five games during the semifinals. If he can’t do that, teams will be vying for Parker’s services.

Here are the rankings of the best situations for Parker heading into free agency.

1. Los Angeles Sparks

Fans have been speculating that former Sun head coach Curt Miller’s comments at the end of last year’s semifinals created tension between him and Parker. I believe that is slightly overstated and that the two-time champion would be open to returning to the Sparks under the right circumstances. Parker’s daughter lives there and, if this is her last season in the WNBA, a farewell tour in Los Angeles could make sense.

However, Parker isn’t going to back to the west coast unless the team is competitive. Miller, now the Sparks’ head coach, is a brilliant defensive mind that would pair well with Parker’s unmatched intelligence as a post defender. If Nneka Ogwumike returns like she said she wanted to, Los Angeles could construct the roster around her and Parker. They have the cap space to add more talent. Whether or not they can promise a championship roster ahead of free agency is another question.

2. Chicago Sky

James Wade is always looking for his next championship. The pain his team felt after the semifinals last year left the team in shock during media exit interviews the next day. That is a pretty solid selling point: let’s run it back so we can take care of what we didn’t do last year. Parker would also stay with one of her good friends on the team in 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.

The uncertainty around the Sky from the outside is whether they can retain the other veterans on the roster. Courtney Vandersloot helped deliver a championship to the team that drafted her 11 years ago and Allie Quigley might not want to stick around for another year after mulling retirement last offseason. Then there is Azurá Stevens who is an unrestricted free agent and could command a sizable contract in free agency as one of the best stretch fives in the league. Emma Meesseman didn’t commit to returning to the WNBA next season after one year in Chicago and the new prioritization rule might keep her from coming over in 2023.

However, if the Sky get the band back together for a revenge tour, Chicago could dangle the fifth pick in this year’s draft to try to add more talent around its core.

3. Atlanta Dream

A lot of things would have to go right for the Dream to make this happen. Atlanta is on the come up and has money to spend in free agency this year. Parker could pair up with reigning rookie of the year Rhyne Howard and underrated wing Tiffany Hayes and have the front office could build around the trio. Cheyenne Parker had an excellent season last year on both ends of the floor and would work next to Parker. This move feels unlikely but it is intriguing if Candace will grant them a meeting.

4. Minnesota Lynx

This is never going to happen. Candace Parker in a Minnesota Lynx uniform would be like Derek Jeter in a Red Sox uniform or Sue Bird in a Tennessee jersey. It just doesn’t feel right after the rivalry the Sparks and Lynx had in the mid-2010s. But maybe it’s not completely inconceivable. You know who jumped the line from Minnesota to Los Angeles? Lynx legend Seimone Augustus in the twilight of her career.

The basketball fit could not be a better situation for Parker. Sylvia Fowles is gone and the Lynx could seamlessly insert Parker into the starting lineup. They have enough wing scoring and options with the No. 2 and 12 picks this year where they could build a true contender.

5. New York Liberty

The Liberty made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 this past season and were eliminated by the Sky in the first round. However, they put up a good fight and Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannès in the pick and roll with Parker would be a dream for head coach Sandy Brondello.

6. Dallas Wings

The Wings are on a different timeline than what Parker is seeking in a new situation but she has ties with newly appointed head coach Latricia Trammell, who she credited with helping her become the 2020 defensive player of the year.

7. Las Vegas Aces

It would be shocking if Parker left the Sky to go play for the reigning champs but the Aces did struggle with interior defense until Kiah Stokes stepped up at the end of the year. Parker would fit their scheme but not their salary cap.

8. Seattle Storm

This is another unlikely destination as the Storm are going to do everything they can to keep Breanna Stewart. They also just invested in Mercedes Russell last offseason and have the front court secured outside of a prototypical three.

9. Washington Mystics

Washington is a strong organization with a history of being in contention but the front court is crowded as is. The Mystics need a wing to go along with Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud.

10. Phoenix Mercury

With Brittney Griner’s status in Russia at the top of mind in Phoenix, they could try to sign Parker. However, they would have to get rid of a lot of guaranteed money and not pay Diana Taurasi the max, something she will likely have to sacrifice anyway when she returns to Phoenix.

11. Connecticut Sun

The Sun also have an overcrowded front court situation. They need to push for scoring in the backcourt and have overlapping skillsets with DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas all on the roster.

12. Indiana Fever

The Fever are building towards the future and won’t contend in 2023. They would have to get rid of most of the prospects they have drafted over the last two years to make Parker’s salary work within the cap. It’s not worth it for both sides to have the two-time champion play one of her last seasons in Indianapolis.