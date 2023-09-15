Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs made headlines when they surprised the audience with a passionate kiss during London's version of Met Gala, the Vogue World Show.

The event commenced with Kate Moss, delivering an interpretive dance. Cara Delevingne followed after with her surprising appearance in her distinctive attire.

But when FKA Twigs was about to perform, Cara stormed onto the stage and the two shared an on-stage kiss. Just before FKA twigs' backup dancers escorted the singer away. Cara took the spotlight afterward. She donned an oversized leather jacket and debuted a colorful punk mohawk hairstyle, complete with a leopard-patterned head shave.

The shocking moment unfolded in front of viewers tuning in via a YouTube livestream, leaving many baffled by the unconventional show.

“Not sure what Cara is doing, but I love listening to FKA Twigs.”

Another commented, “FKA Twigs and Cara Delevingne kissing at Vogue World. Well, that wasn't on my 2023 bingo card.”

But Cara and FKA's kiss at the Vogue show wasn't the only spotlight. It also featured backstage glimpses of Kate Moss getting ready and a tribute to theater performers.

It's uncertain whether Cara and FKA's kiss meant something during the Vogue World Show. Or if the two are hanging out. But prior to the event, Cara and others enjoyed a wild night at London's exclusive private members' club. She already had her punk mohawk hairstyle and a lilac cardigan, skipping trousers for one of the most significant events in UK fashion.

Besides Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs, other celebrities were also present at the Vogue World Show. Emily Ratajkowski, Maisie Williams, Claire Foy, Daisy Edgar Jones, and even Leonardo DiCaprio made stylish exits from the event.