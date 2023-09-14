Cardi B has fired back at Joe Budden, addressing his recent criticism of her latest single “Bongos,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In an Instagram Live session, the Grammy-winning rapper expressed her belief that Budden's remarks were more personal than objective critique, Yahoo reports.

Cardi stated, “I just feel like he has an issue with me,” emphasizing that she believes the critique of the explicit collaboration extended beyond the song itself. She referred to Budden's past reactions when others had made negative comments about him, saying, “When Mal and Rory say f**k sh*t about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up.”

She continued to highlight her perspective, mentioning how Budden responded to criticisms from others in the past, “You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you. You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side.”

In response to Cardi B's allegations, Joe Budden addressed the situation on his podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, defending his comments and clarifying his stance. He reminded listeners that he had previously praised Cardi's work and maintained that he had expressed his opinion on “Bongos” respectfully.

While Joe Budden acknowledged his support for Cardi B's career, he firmly stood by his critique of the song, expressing his opinion that it did not measure up to some of her other hits and referring to it as a “science project” that sounded contrived.

This exchange between Cardi B and Joe Budden showcases the complexities of receiving feedback and criticism within the music industry, highlighting the fine line between personal opinions and professional assessments.