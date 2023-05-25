The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Arizona Cardinals want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Arizona Cardinals can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Cardinals have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The 2022 Cardinals season was a disappointing one. They finished with a record of 4-13-0, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Cardinals started the season strong, winning their first two games. However, they then lost 11 of their next 12 games. The team was plagued by injuries throughout the season, and they also struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals’ offense was led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, the team’s running game was inconsistent, and the defense struggled to stop the run. The Cardinals’ season came to an end with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. The Cardinals will need to make some significant changes in the offseason if they want to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Cardinals can trade for.

Now, the Cardinals are gearing up for the upcoming 2023 season. They have tried to bolster their roster with strategic moves that can be the key to solidifying their competitive edge. Here, we highlight four exceptional players who, if acquired, would bring immense value to the team. These additions would strengthen their offense, fortify their defense, and elevate their chances of success.

Davante Adams is one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. He would be a game-changing addition to the Cardinals. Known for his contested catch ability and precise route running, Adams would provide quarterback Kyler Murray with a reliable and explosive No. 1 target. His presence would greatly enhance the team’s offensive versatility and stretch the field. Adams excels at making difficult catches, often outmuscling defenders for the ball. His exceptional route-running skills allow him to consistently create separation and find openings in coverage.

Adding Adams to their receiving corps would not only benefit Murray but also have a positive ripple effect on the entire offense. His deep-threat capabilities and ability to draw defensive attention would open up opportunities for other receivers and tight ends. This would improve the overall effectiveness of the passing game. Moreover, Adams brings valuable experience and leadership to the team. In summary, securing Adams through a trade would significantly elevate the Cardinals’ offensive prowess. He would certainly provide a reliable and dynamic weapon for Murray. This would also unlock the team’s true potential in the passing game.

If the Cardinals are seeking an upgrade on defense, TJ Watt is the ideal player to target. Recognized as one of the league’s top pass rushers, Watt’s relentless pursuit of quarterbacks from various angles would inject much-needed vigor into Arizona’s defensive line. By pressuring opposing signal-callers and creating turnovers, Watt would significantly enhance the Cardinals’ ability to disrupt the passing game. His presence would absolutely energize their entire defense.

Micah Parsons is a defensive phenom who brings versatility and adaptability to any team. Whether stationed at linebacker, defensive end, or even safety, Parsons excels at all positions. Acquiring him would grant the Cardinals invaluable flexibility on defense. Parsons’ exceptional skills in stopping the run, rushing the passer, and covering the pass would allow Arizona to adjust its defensive strategies based on the opponent’s strengths. He would also definitely exploit any weaknesses effectively.

4. JC Jackson

To fortify their secondary, the Cardinals should set their sights on JC Jackson. He is regarded as one of the league’s premier cornerbacks. Jackson’s physicality and shutdown abilities would provide an immediate upgrade. By preventing big plays and generating turnovers, Jackson’s presence would significantly enhance Arizona’s pass defense. He would put pressure on opposing offenses and give the Cardinals an edge in crucial moments.

As the Cardinals strive for success in the 2023 season, acquiring these four players would undoubtedly round out their roster with exceptional talent. Davante Adams’ offensive prowess, TJ Watt’s relentless pass-rushing skills, Micah Parsons’ defensive versatility, and JC Jackson’s shutdown abilities would collectively elevate the team’s performance to new heights. By making strategic trades to secure these players, the Cardinals would position themselves as serious contenders in the NFL. With these additions, the 2023 season promises excitement and potential for the Arizona Cardinals and their devoted fan base.