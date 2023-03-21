Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury era can be summed up in one word: disappointment. Every season, the team seemingly found a way to break their fans’ hearts over and over again. Kingsbury took the brunt of the blame, as the offense sputtered despite having a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray. Months after he was fired, a former Arizona star in Frank Sanders slammed Kingsbury for his misuse of Murray, per Compare.Bet.

“Kliff Kingsbury’s offense did not have the savvy that should have been displayed with a kid with that much talent,” Sanders said. “If that’s something Kyler can get with the guys we just brought in, you will see Kyler Murray absolutely flourish in the NFL, just like Jalen Hurts.”

Kingsbury was touted as an offensive genius when he was hired by the Cardinals a few years ago. His pairing with the top prospect of 2019 in Kyler Murray should’ve been the impetus for an offensive explosion in Arizona. Instead, fans merely got a small pop: the offense looked suspiciously like Murray winging it every other play or so.

Despite the disjointed offense, Murray still flashed the incredible talent that made him the number one overall pick. The Cardinals star is an excellent passer and excels at scrambling situations on the field. Perhaps all Murray needs is a team that actually caters to his strengths. We see that in Philly with Jalen Hurts, and the Bears are doing the same thing with Justin Fields.

The era of pigeon-holing your QBs to set roles is long dead. If new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon wants to maximize Kyler Murray’s strengths, he must take a page out of his old team’s playbook. He’s got his work cut out for him though, as star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins might be on the move.