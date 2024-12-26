ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Rams prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The Cardinals beat the Rams earlier this season 41-10.

Overall Series: The Rams lead the all-time series 50-41-2.

Here are the Cardinals-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Rams Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +260

Los Angeles Rams: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona has scored 30 points in two straight weeks. The Cardinals are coming off a loss, but the offense has been good nonetheless. In those two games, the Cardinals are averaging 388.5 yards per game, and exactly 30.0 points. Arizona has to keep up their offensive play on Saturday if they want to officially spoil the playoff hopes of the Rams.

Arizona will need their top two receivers to have good games in this one. That is Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. These two players have combined for 143 receptions on 220 targets and 1,684 yards. Harrison has scored seven touchdowns on the season, as well. These two account for around half of Murray's usage, so they will have to have a big game. If Murray can get Harrison and McBride extra involved, the Cardinals will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles has won four games in a row. Because of this, the Rams have a chance to clinch the NFC West with a win on Saturday. The Cardinals are dealing with a depleted running back room as James Connor and Trey Benson are both questionable with injuries. Not having a good running back to take charge makes it very hard to win. With that, the Rams will have an even better chance to win on Saturday.

The Rams have played well on defense in their last four games. They did allow 42 points against the Buffalo Bills in that win, but the other three games have been solid. Los Angeles has allowed just 15 total points in their last two games, and 14 points in their win over the New Orleans Saints. They have been giving up a decent amount of yards, but all that matters is the points. If the Rams can continue to hold strong on defense, they will be able to cover the spread and move one step closer to the playoffs.

Los Angeles is a better team with Puka Nacua on the field. Nacua has 69 receptions in 10 games played, 861 yards, three touchdowns, nine big plays, and he has a rushing touchdown as well. He makes an impact in every game he plays. This is shown as the Rams are 7-3 in the 10 games he has played, and they average 23.2 points per game in those 10 matchups. Without him, the Rams score just 18.8 points per game, and they are 2-4. With Nacua on the field, the Rams have a great chance to cover.

Final Cardinals-Rams Prediction & Pick

Arizona has done a much better job scoring lately. However, I think that comes to an end on Saturday. I will take the Rams to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams -6.5 (-118)