Don't look now, but the MLB playoffs will be here before we know it! Until then, let's check out our MLB odds series where our Cardinals playoff prediction will be made.

One of the more historically rich franchises to ever grace the baseball diamond, the St. Louis Cardinals are the epitome of success. Since the franchise's inception back in 1882, the Cardinals have won 11 titles including a pair of championships since the turn of the century. Not to mention, but St. Louis has reached the postseason three straight seasons before coming up short of the playoffs in 2023. Nonetheless, the ‘Cards are gaining steam at the most opportunistic of times. Will it be enough to clinch a spot in this year's postseason field?

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals 2024 Playoffs Odds

To Make Playoffs – Yes: +120

To Make Playoffs – No: -156

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why the Cardinals Will Make the Playoffs

At one point, things were looking grim for the ‘Cards as they possessed a 28-31 record during the first week of June, but St. Louis has managed to battle back slowly but surely as they now sit north of .500 in the win/loss column.

To begin, the biggest reason for the Red Birds mini-turnaround has been in large part due to a combined effort on offense, defense, and with the team's pitching arms. For the record, the Cardinals rank only 24th in runs scored, but they do have the weapons to put up crooked numbers in a hurry including boasting an upper-half Despite improvements, the Cardinals have struggled with consistency in their offensive output. Scoring runs consistently against top-tier pitching remains a challenge, which could hinder their playoff chances. Regardless, St. Louis still has plenty of veteran-heady players who have accumulated a great amount of postseason experience.

All in all, the Cardinals will make the playoffs if they can come out victorious in their remaining divisional games and receive consistent starting pitching from their rotation.

Why the Cardinals Won't Make the Playoffs

It is difficult to put into words, but there seems to be something that is just slightly missing with this group. Yes, they have been playing better ball of late, but can they 100% be trusted? Obviously, this is the biggest issue bettors will have in selecting the Cardinals to make the playoffs, and there may be some betting fanatics who are planning to take advantage of St. Louis' downfall.

Clearly, every team throughout the majors has it's own level of difficulties during the later stages of the regular season. By the time the final games are wrapped up, many teams are left flat-out exhausted and burnt out. The grind of a long baseball season can take a toll on players, leading to fatigue and potential dips in performance during the crucial final weeks of the season. On paper, the Cardinals do appear to have the necessary talent to get over the hump and have the chance to compete for a World Championship, but they will need to avoid the fatigue factor that presents itself during a 162-game season.

Lastly, another reason why the Cardinals may not make the playoffs could be due to a highly competitive NL Central division that currently has all five of its members in postseason contention. As it stands, only four games separate the second-place Cardinals and the “cellar-dwelling” Chicago Cubs. Without a doubt, things should get fairly interesting down the stretch.

Final Cardinals 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick

Given their recent performance improvements and the strength of their pitching staff, the St. Louis Cardinals are well-positioned to contend for a postseason berth in 2024. However, their success will hinge on maintaining consistency in both offensive production and defensive play. If they can overcome these challenges, they have a strong chance of making a playoff run.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Cardinals 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick: Yes (+120)