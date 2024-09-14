ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jose Berrios heads to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Kyle Gibson vs. Jose Berrios

Kyle Gibson (8-6) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Gibson went 6.2 innings giving up three hits and three walks. He would not give up a run, but take the no-decision against the Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Gibson is 6-2 in 13 starts on the road. He has a 3.65 ERA and a .210 opponent batting average.

Jose Berrios (15-9) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went six innings, giving up five hits, one walk, and one run. He would take the win over the Braves.

2024 Home Splits: In 13 starts at home, Berrios is 9-2 with a 2.81 ERA and a .219 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Blue Jays Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +110

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/ 12:07 PM PT

TV: BSMW/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are tied for 24th in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .270 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .272 on the year with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, and has scored 60 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .267 with a .320 on-base percentage this year. He has 16 home runs with 65 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year.

The Cardinals have been struggling at the plate in the last week. Jordan Walker has led the team in RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .150 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Pedro Pages is hitting .182 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Nolan Arrenado is hitting well. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. The Cardinals are hitting just .214 in the last week with five home runs and 14 runs scored in six games.

The Cardinals have 24 career at-bats against Jose Berrios. They have hit .292 against him. Paul Goldschmidt is 2-9 while Brendan Donovan is 2-6 with a double and an RBI.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .321 this year with a .394 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 28 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 88 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .214 this year but with a .293 base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 73 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .221 this year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 14 bases and scored 69 times in the year.

Spencer Horwitz has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .563 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Will Wagner is hitting .231 in the last week with two RBIs but has not scored a run. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Nathan Lukes. He is hitting .294 in the last week with two RBIs and a run scored. In the last week the Blue Jays have hit .251 with three home runs and 23 runs scored in six games.

Current Blue Jays have 53 career at-bats against Kyle Gibson. They have hit .283 against him. George Spring is just 3-21 but has two RBIs and three walks. Meanwhile, Dalton Varsho is 5-14 with two doubles, a home run, and an RBI. Finally, Alejandro Krik is 2-4 with an RBI, and Valdimir Guerrero Jr. is 5-14 with an RBI against Gibson.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Kyle Gibson has been solid in three of his last four starts. He has given up two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, while the Cardinals have won three of the four games. Meanwhile, Jose Berrios has been dominant as of late. In his last 38.2 innings of work over six starts he has given up just eight runs, with seven earned. Further, the Blue Jays have won each of those six starts. Not only do the Blue Jays have the better pitcher in this one, they have the better offense. Take the Blue Jays in this one.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-130)