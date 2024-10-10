ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Cardinals look for a second straight upset as they face the Green Bay Packers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Packers prediction and pick.

The Cardinals enter the game sitting at 2-3 on the year. They opened the season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills before a dominating performance against the Rams. They would win 41-10. They would follow up that with losing to both the Lions and the Commanders at home before upsetting the 49ers last week. The Cardinals scored 14 points in the second half to take a 24-23 victory over the 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Packers are 3-2 on the year. After losing their opening game to the Eagles, the Packers would rebound and win two straight over the Colts and Titans. They would then face the Vikings. The Packers would be down 28-0 but would come back and make it tight. Still, they lost 31-29. They rebounded last week though, beating the Rams 24-19.

Here are the Cardinals-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Packers Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +210

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Packers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyler Murray has led the way this year for the Cardinals. He has completed 94 of 138 passes, good for a 68.1 percent completion rate this year. He has 972 yards passing with seven touchdowns. Murray has just two interceptions on the year. Murray has been sacked 11 times but has also run 23 times for 247 yards and a touchdown this year.

Murray's top target this year has been Marvin Harrison Jr. He has brought in 17 receptions on 35 targets this year for 279 yards. He has also scored four times this year. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson has 19 receptions on 26 targets this year for 216 yards and a touchdown. Greg Dortch rounds out the top receivers this year. He has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 138 yards on the year. James Connor has led the way on the ground this year. He has 83 carries for 379 yards with three touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Trey Benson has 25 carries for 81 yards on the year.

Arizona is 27th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 25th in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the rush while sitting 18th against the pass. Dennis Gardeck has been solid this year. He has three sacks, five tackles for a loss, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble this year. Further, Mack Wilson Sr. has been solid. He has a sack, two tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, and an interception.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Love is back starting at quarterback for the Packers. He has completed 64 of 114 passes this year for 873 yards. Further, he has eight touchdowns this year. Love has thrown five interceptions on the year. His top target has been Jayden Reed. Reed has 21 receptions on 28 targets for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, Tucker Kraft has been solid. He has 16 receptions for 218 yards this year and has scored three times. Finally, Dontayvion Wicks has brought in ten catches on 29 targets, for 124 yards. He has also scored three times.

In the running game, Josh Jacobs has led the way. He has run the ball 90 times this year for 402 yards. That is good for an average of 4.5 yards per carry. He has scored just once this year though. Jacobs has fumbled twice and lost one. Meanwhile, Emanuel Wilson has run 35 times for 156 yards this year but has not scored.

On defense, the Packers are 14th in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting 21st in opponent yards per game. They are 11th against the run and 23rd against the pass. Quay Walker has led the way. He has 40 tackles to lead the team while having 1.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss. Keisean Nixon has also been solid. He has two sacks, four tackles for a loss, and two pass breaks up. Further, Xavier McKinney has been wonderful. He has six pass breakups and five interceptions already this year.

Final Cardinals-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are 2-3 on the year but are 3-2 against the spread. They are also 2-1 against the spread as an undergo. Meanwhile, the Packers are 3-2 against the Spread, covering in all three of their wins this year. Still, with how the Cardinals can score, combined with their poor defense, there should be plenty of points in this one. Further, the Packers are eighth in the NFL in points per game this year. The odds in this week's six NFL matchup favor the Packers, but the best play in this one is on the total; take the over.

