The Cavaliers visit the Bucks on Saturday! The Cavaliers look to stay undefeated after winning their first five games, while the Bucks have struggled to open the season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have started off the season red-hot. They are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have the talent to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are a force in the starting lineup and can carry this team when needed. They also look like an improved team from last year.

The Bucks were great last year, but they were not up to the standard that they normally were, and there were a lot of new things about the roster, with Doc Rivers joining mid-season and it being Damian Lillard’s first season there. They won their first game of the season against the 76ers. They have the talent to be one of the best teams in the NBA but have struggled, losing four straight heading into this matchup.

Here are the Cavaliers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bucks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-114)

Moneyline: +102

Milwaukee Bucks: -2 (-106)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers struggled on offense last season. They were 20th in scoring at 112.6 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.7%. Then, this season, six different Cavaliers have hit over double digits, with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 23.8 points per game. Then, Evan Mobley is second in scoring at 19.2 points. Then, Darius Garland leads the way in assists at six per game, and Mitchell is just behind him at five per game. Donovan Mitchell is the best player on this team and makes this offense go this season.

The Cavaliers’ defense was great last season. They were seventh in scoring defense at 110.2 points per game, sixth in field goal defense at 46.3%, and 21st in three-point defense at 37.1%. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the cavaliers down low. Allen leads the way in rebounding at 11 per game, while Mobley leads the way in blocks per game at two. Seven players also average at least one steal per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading at two per game. This defense is the key for the Cavaliers this season and will be their biggest key this year.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks’ offense was great last season. They were fifth in scoring at 124 points per game, 3rd in field goal percentage at 53.8% from the field, and 3rd in three-point shooting at 43.2% from behind the arc. Four Bucks have hit at least double digits in scoring through five games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way at 30.4 points per game. Then, Damian Lillard leads the way in assists per game at 6.2. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two was supposed to be much better, but the start has been awful, and they need to turn it around.

The Bucks’ defense struggled last season. They allowed 116.4 points per game, 47% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez and Giannis. Antetokounmpo leads rebounding at 11.4 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks at 2.6 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, three players are averaging one steal per game, with Taurean Prince leading at 1.4. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to show it after struggling last season. They have started slowly this year, but there is talent on this roster, and they need to figure it out as soon as possible.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the better team in this game, but the Bucks are in desperation mode and should win and cover. They need to win more, and they should shock the Cavaliers and give them their first loss at home in Milwaukee. The Cavaliers are also more injured than the Bucks. The Bucks should win thanks to Giannis; their offense is good enough to exploit this defense. The Bucks win and cover at home.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -2 (-106)