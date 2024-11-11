ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to keep their unbeaten record alive as they battle the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. It's a Central Division showdown as we share our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 133-101. However, the Cavaliers won the series 3-1 last season, with the only Bulls' win coming in a double-overtime thriller. The Cavaliers are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Bulls. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over the past five games at the United Center.

Here are the Cavaliers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bulls Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -320

Chicago Bulls: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CHSN and FDSO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are off to their best start in franchise history, which could spell trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Overall, it has been a sensational start, and they celebrate every night.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor, including 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, he has thrived against Chicago, averaging 28.5 points over 16 games. Darius Garland is off to a good start, averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the hardwood, including 47.5 percent from the triples. Also, Garland is averaging 17.5 points per game over two career showdowns with the Bulls.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. Likewise, he has done well against the Bulls, averaging 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over five showdowns with the Bulls. Jarrett Allen has remained strong in the middle, averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.

The Cavs are the best offensive squad in the association, leading the league in field-goal and three-point shooting percentages. Furthermore, they are fifth in the league in assists, showcasing their ability to spread the ball. The Cavaliers are also good with the basketball, ranking seventh in turnovers. While the Cavaliers struggle on the boards (25th), they still do well enough on the defensive side, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they continue to spread the ball and take good shots to put the Bulls in a huge hole. Then, they must win the battle on the boards.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 125-113 on the road on Saturday, and it was a great showing for a young team many believe will struggle this season. Moreover, it snapped a four-game slump and the Bulls connected with all their opportunities to secure the win.

Nikola Vucevic has been elite and continued that trend on Saturday, finishing with 18 points, shooting 8 for 13, and pulling down 12 boards. Significantly, he is averaging 20.9 points per game while keeping the Bulls afloat. Zach LaVine returned from an injury and scored 18 points. Ultimately, he is averaging 22 points per game and is one of the best players on the floor when healthy. Coby White has also done well for the Bulls. So far, he is averaging 19.4 points per game. Josh Giddey has been an excellent addition to the Bulls, as he is averaging 13.5 points per game.

The Bulls are scoring efficiently, which is one reason they continue to stay alive. Ultimately, they are 12th in points. But the Bulls are only 20th in field-goal shooting percentage. Yet, their ability to hit their shots from beyond the arc is special, as they are ninth in the association. Winning the board battle is another reason why the Bulls are still keeping pace. Substantially, they come into this game ranking ninth in rebounds. The Bulls also distribute the rock well, ranking seventh in assists. However, they are also 24th in turnovers, indicating a need for improvement in that aspect. The Bulls are also just 27th in blocked shots.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they manage to keep pace with the Cavaliers on offense. Then, they must win the board battle and avoid turning the ball over.

Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 9-2 against the spread, while the Bulls are 4-6 against the line. Moreover, the Cavs are 7-2 against the spread as the favorites, while the Bulls are 4-5 against the line when they have been the underdog. The Cavaliers are 5-0 against the spread on the road, while the Bulls are 1-3 against the odds at home. Consequently, the Cavaliers have crushed many opponents over the last few weeks. While the Bulls can trouble them, the Cavs are too much of an obstacle to overcome. Give me the Cavaliers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-112)