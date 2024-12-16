ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -430

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers-Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, YES Network

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cleveland's hype has fallen off a little bit, but there is really no reason for that. They are 22-4 on the season, and they are one of the best teams on both ends of the court this season. Offensively, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA with 121.2 points per game. They are also the only team to be shooting over 50 percent from the field, and they have the highest three-point percentage in the league at 39.9 percent. If the Cavaliers can continue to be one of the top offensive teams, they will be able to win this game.

Cleveland has allowed the 11th-fewest points per game this season at 111.2 points. Along with that, opponents have the eighth-lowest field goal percentage against them. The Nets score the 11th-fewest points per game, so the Cavaliers should be able to keep their scoring to a minimum in this one. To make matters worse for Brooklyn, Cam Thomas remains out with an injury, and they just traded away their next best scorer in Dennis Schroder. As long as the Cavaliers stay tough on defense, they will be able to win this game by a large margin.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brooklyn has to be able to play good defense Monday night. They did play the Cavaliers tough in their first matchup, though. In that game, the Nets lost, but they held the Cavaliers to just 105 points. Cleveland shot the ball well, but the Nets did a great job at slowing down the pace and making sure the Cavaliers did not get a lot of chances to score. Cleveland had just four offensive rebounds, and they turned the ball over 14 times. If Brooklyn can have a similar game Monday night, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Nets make the third-most threes per game in the NBA, and they have the fourth-best three-point percentage. This is important as the Cavaliers do not do a great job defending the three. In their first meeting, Brooklyn knocked down 15 shots from beyond the arc. Brooklyn may not have Schroder anymore, but there are other players on the team capable of hitting shots from deep. If the Nets can hit their threes, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick

I do not think the Nets are a good team this season, and they are even worse now that Schroder is headed to Golden State. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are the best team int he NBA. They can score, defend, and they are healthy for the most part. For that reason, I am going to take the Cavaliers to not only win this game on the road, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -9.5 (-108)