The Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA, but they are coming off a loss in this game. The Timberwolves are playing well and can get a giant win in this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have started the season red-hot and have a 34-6 record. They are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and have the talent to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are a force in the starting lineup. This is a big matchup in which they can bounce back after losing to the Thunder.

The Timberwolves started the season slowly, but they have a 21-19 record and are 2-2 in their last four games. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go, and they have been huge for this offense. Due to how well the Cavaliers are playing this season, the Timberwolves can get a big win in this game. This will be a hard-fought game between both defenses.

Here are the Cavaliers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Timberwolves Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -240

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been one of the best offenses in the NBA. They are second in scoring at 122.1 points per game, first in field goal percentage at 50.1%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.7%. Six different Cavaliers are averaging over double digits, and Donovan Mitchell is the best scorer with 22.7 points per game. Darius Garland is also very important to this backcourt, averaging 21 points per game and leading the team in assists with 6.8 per game.

Donovan Mitchell is the best player on this team, leader, and clutch player, but Garland is huge due to ball movement, and they have a very efficient frontcourt between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers have such a good offense that they should still be able to score on defense as well as the Timberwolves, even with the game on the road.

The Cavaliers' defense has been very good, but they have not had to be dominant based on how well this offense plays. They are 13th in points allowed at 112 points per game, 11th in field goal defense at 45.8%, and 21st in three-point defense at 36.5%.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers down low and have been key to their success. Allen leads in rebounding at 10.1 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks at 1.4 per game. Four players also average at least one steal per game, with Donovan Mitchell leading at 1.4. This defense has been great, and they should be able to completely slow down the Timberwolves despite being on the road.

The Timberwolves have been inconsistent on offense this year as a unit. They are 22nd in scoring with 109.8 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 45.9%, and fourth in three-point percentage at 38%.

Six Timberwolves are averaging over double digits, with Anthony Edwards leading the team with 25.9 points per game. Julius Randle leads the team in assists with 4.3 per game, and Conley and Edwards are just behind, averaging 4.2 assists per game. This offense can potentially explode, but overall, it is missing something. It is a bad matchup against a team that has been consistent on defense, like the Cavaliers.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves' defense has been great this year. They are fourth in scoring defense at 107.9 points per game, seventh in field goal defense at 45.4%, and fifth in three-point defense at 34.9%. The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense, with Rudy Gobert leading the team in rebounding with 10.5 per game and in blocks with 1.5 per game.

They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with four players averaging at least one steal, Jaden McDaniels leading the team by 1.4 steals per game. The Timberwolves defense is the best unit in this game and should be able to slow down a Cavaliers offense that is still reeling from a big matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder's defense.

Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers need to bounce back, but this is a tough matchup to get back on track. The Timberwolves' defense can completely shut down most teams in the NBA, and that is no different in this game and with Cleveland's great offense. This is a rock fight between two defenses, but the Cavaliers have the better offense. Thanks to Mitchell and Garland, they should win, but the Timberwolves will cover and keep it close.

Final Cavaliers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +6.5 (-112)