We’re back with yet another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA Saturday slate of action as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup. The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards in a lopsided matchup on the betting lines. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Wizards following a blowout win over the Raptors and an upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons. Already looking like a team in mid-season form, the Cavaliers will look to replicate their success from last year as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Washington Wizards lost their season opener to the Boston Celtics 122-102. They were the heavy betting underdogs ahead of that matchup, but underperformed against the defending NBA Champions. Now, they’ll look to take down another juggernaut within their conference as they look for their first win of the season.

Here are the Cavaliers-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Wizards Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Washington Wizards: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers got off to hot start after beating the Toronto Raptors 136-106 in their season debut. Evan Mobley led their squad in points and rebounds as he’s looking to take a massive leap in his development. His ability to spread the floor on offense and be a presence in the paint on defense is what makes this Cavaliers team so versatile. They have ready scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Collin Sexton while those same guys are willing to play hard on the defensive end as well.

The Cavaliers are already billed as double-digit favorites in their upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons, so oddsmakers are already taking notice of one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re in a similar position against the Wizards, but they’ll have to focus even more of their defensive efforts after seeing Jordan Poole score 17 points in the first quarter against the Celtics. Still, expect Mobley to have a big advantage on the interior as the Wizards struggle to contain him all game.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards looked promising for the first quarter of their meeting with the defending champion Celtics as Jordan Poole notched 17 points in the first quarter. From there, however, the Wizards couldn’t find their bearings on defense and allowed the Celtics to dominate the paint while getting out to a big lead in the third. It wasn’t their best performance by any means, but the showing from Jordan Poole provides reassurance that they’ve found their scoring point guard of the future.

The Wizards are still very inexperienced in terms of their young roster as seven-foot rookie and No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr settles into his new role. He notched just two points on seven field goal attempts and managed only five rebounds. Given his size and position as one of the top rookies in the draft, the Wizards will be waiting patiently for him to find his groove and make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

These teams will meet on a number of occasions throughout this season, so it’ll be interesting to see how the young lineup of Washington handles a primed Cavaliers team ready to contend for a championship now. The Cavaliers certainly have the better team on paper and given their early season success so far, they’re shaping up to be a serious threat to the Celtics in the East.

Donovan Mitchell is clearly the main scoring catalyst for the Cavaliers, but we’re already seeing Evan Mobley have a huge impact on both sides of the floor. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as one of the best two-way big men in the NBA will his recent developments.

The Wizards certainly sport a fun lineup and they’re capable of going on hot streak and scoring runs, but it’ll take a complete game through four quarters for them to beat better teams like the Cavaliers. Expect them to start this game fast as they were one of the league’s best teams in the fast-break from a season ago.

Still, the Cavaliers are going to be a wagon all season and it would be smart to start tailing them early. Let’s roll with Cleveland to cover this spread and win the game.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -9.5 (-110)