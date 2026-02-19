Ann Michael Maye has been dubbed “Queen Of The North,” and her grandma recently shared what she actually thinks about her granddaughter's title.

Since Ann Michael is engaged to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the nickname is derivative of the region. She has also been called the First Lady of New England by fans.

“My grandma called me one day and was like, ‘Did you know you’re the Queen of New England?' Ann Michael said on her YouTube series Beyond Bakemas with guest influencer Hallie Batchelder.

“She said, ‘What are your responsibilities?’” Ann Michael continued. “I’m like, ‘I’m not an actual queen.’”

What Drake Maye thinks of Ann Michael Maye influencing

Ann Michael has been flourishing as a creator and is known for her baked goods as she's handed out in the Patriots suite. Her fiancé, shared that he is fully supportive of her influencing as she also started her YouTube series Beyond Bakemas.

“She’s got her own little journey that’s been awesome,” Drake said to reporters at a January press conference about Ann Michael. “Being herself, that’s the best thing about her and what I love her for.”

“It’s been awesome to follow her journey,” Drake continued. “I know [I] was looking forward to her getting up here. After we got married, she came up here and had never lived up north.”

While Drake has been supportive of her, she has also given him a foundation to pour into as he faced a devastating Super Bowl 60 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 29-13.

“Not how we wanted it to end but still thanking God for this incredible season,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her and Drake on the field. “We are blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people, who made this season what it was. This is only the beginning!!”