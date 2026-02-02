The UK's top taxpayers list is now out and consists of several surprising names, Harry Styles, boxer Anthony Joshua, JK Rowling, and several more athletes and business personalities.

Following a roller-coaster 2025, Joshua found himself part of the esteemed list of the UK's 100 biggest taxpayers. Fred and Peter Done, founders of the gambling/betting giant Betfred, paid an estimated £400.1m ($547.86M) tax bill over the past year. Joshua ranked 100th on the list after paying an estimated amount of £11m($15m).

Former One Direction member and current solo artist Harry Styles was a new entry into the list who paid £24.7m ($33.8m) in tax. The list also included Manchester City's Erling Haaland at number 72 and Liverpool's Mo Salah, who paid an estimated amount of £14.5m ($19.86m). Harry Potter writer JK Rowling ranked 36 with a £47.5m ($65m) bill, while musician Ed Sheeran came in at 64, paying £19.9m ($27.25m).

The list revealed that a total of £5.758B ($7.88B) was paid by the top 100 taxpayers, which is a move up from £4.985B 9$6.83B) the previous year. The list suggested that increased tax paid by the top 100 was due to a rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%, which was introduced a few years ago in 2023 by the previous British government. The above list was provided by the annual Sunday Times Tax list.

Article Continues Below

Anthony Joshua's rare delightful moment caught on camera

Just months after his shocking car crash in Nigeria, British boxer Anthony Joshua was recently spotted smiling and laughing on camera while attending a children's soccer game in Hertfordshire, England. He was seen high-fiving the young soccer players while engaging in a conversation with the children.