Moriah Mills won’t be heading into any potential legal battle with Zion Williamson backed by powerhouse attorney Tony Buzbee. The high-profile lawyer confirmed he declined to take Mills' case after she reached out seeking representation regarding unspecified legal action she’s been considering against the Pelicans star, per TMZ.

“A member of our staff spoke to her,” Buzbee told TMZ Sports. “After review we declined to take her case.” While he wouldn’t elaborate on the reasons, he noted that his firm hears from people across the country daily and only selects a few cases to pursue. Mills later confirmed that Buzbee passed on the opportunity, saying her situation didn’t align with the kind of litigation he typically handles.

This development comes amid renewed controversy surrounding Williamson. Last week, a separate woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit accusing him of a five-year pattern of abuse, including allegations of rape and physical, emotional, and financial harm. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she dated Williamson during his freshman year at Duke and continued their relationship through 2023. She is seeking monetary damages for emotional distress.

Williamson, through his legal team, has denied all claims in the lawsuit. “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,” his attorneys said in a statement shared with ESPN. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.”

As for Mills, her prior history with Zion Williamson has mostly played out online. Roughly two years ago, she unleashed a string of damning social media posts, including one where she accused him of being intimate with her shortly before he announced his partner’s pregnancy. Whether she plans to continue pursuing legal action without Buzbee remains to be seen.