Just a week after winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first-ever solo Latino artist to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, shortly after his iconic and moving performance, Bunny pulled off a surprising social media move.

Just hours after the Super Bowl 60 show, Bad Bunny completely wiped off his Instagram profile. The Puerto Rican artist deleted/archived all of his uploaded pictures as well as removed his profile picture. The 31-year-old has also allegedly unfollowed everyone on his list. Boasting a total of 52.3M followers, Bad Bunny's Instagram currently lies barren.

While fans and visitors can find his empty Instagram grid and blank profile picture on his social media, the link to his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, remains active in his profile's bio.

However, it still remains a mystery as to what may have prompted him to make this move. While the world celebrated his iconic performance at the Super Bowl 60 Halftime show, several more were critical of it, including Jake Paul and USA President Donald Trump. Without any confirmation on Bad Bunny's social media, several fans believe the artist might be taking a social media break following the past few eventful weeks, including his emotional Grammy Award speech on ICE.

Bunny’s Halftime show featured several memorable moments and guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Pedro Pascal also made a surprise cameo with a ball that said “Together We Are America.” His performance set included a medley of several of his popular hits.