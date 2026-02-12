On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 60 to win the Lombardi Trophy. On the same night at Levi's Stadium, Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show and created history.

While the iconic 11-song performance became a talking point all over the world, it also attracted severe criticism from several known personalities, including Jake Paul and USA President Donald Trump. However, award-winning actress Anne Hathaway believes the show was “amazing.” Speaking to Associated Press, Hathaway expressed her feelings.

“Yes, yes! The Benito Bowl was amazing; we loved that! And I just found out that our curling team won silver, that's fantastic. You know, I love all the people who are speaking right now about how unity comes about through love,” Hathaway stated. “And how we need each other, and how we need to really orient ourselves towards togetherness and protecting our neighbors. So, I'm so happy to celebrate with people who believe that and who are working towards that.”

The actress emphasized Bunny's message of love, unity, and togetherness. Which is something Bad Bunny had been preaching and talking about since winning the Grammy-award a few days ago. He relayed a similar emotion during his Halftime show.

Bad Bunny calls out ICE in emotional Grammy speech

A few days ago, after Bad Bunny won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he shared an emotional speech calling out ICE and Donald Trump's administration.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out! We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados – I don’t know how to say that in English – the hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different.”