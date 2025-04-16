Tennis star Ben Shelton shares why he does not want to go on a double date amid his new romance with Trinity Rodman. Shelton recently spoke to Us Weekly on why he has chosen to keep his relationship with Rodman to himself and that dates with fellow tennis star Coco Gauff and her rumored boo Jalen Sera most likely won't happen.

“Not the biggest double date guy, to be honest,” said Shelton. “More of a normal date guy. But I guess we’ll see. Definitely have a lot of friends who are in long-term relationships, but for it to match up where we’re all in the same place at the same time is unlikely.”

Shelton and Rodman went public with their romance last month which was a relief to the tennis star given the constant social media comments guessing about his love life.

“I feel like for the past 6 months, whenever I would get seen with somebody, people would think we were dating,” he said. “It’s like, no, we’re just friends. Or if I’d hang out in a group of three and it was a guy and a girl, they’d cut the guy out and make it seem like I was on a date. It’s either gonna be I post about my girlfriend or they post about assuming who my girlfriend is.”

Shelton was seen with Gauff online at an escape room, and people began to think that they were in a relationship. However, Chris Eubanks, who is also a tennis player, was also hanging out with them but was not seen in the videos and photos online. It was still a shock to Shelton how many people were invested in his relationship with Rodman.

“I was sure some people would talk about it, but I didn’t think it would be a break the Internet type of thing,” Shelton told the outlet. “But I’ve always been like, ‘OK, if I have a serious girlfriend then posting about it on Instagram isn’t that crazy.”

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's Careers

Shelton and Rodman both lead high-profile lives with their athletic careers. The tennis star has two ATP Tour singles titles (Tokyo 2023 and Houston 2024). He also reached the semifinals at the 2023 US Open and was the youngest to reach that feat since Michael Chang in 1992. Shelton is also the son of Bryan and Lisa Shelton, who are both former professional tennis players. As for Rodman, made her World Cup debut in 2023, a CONCACAF W Gold Cup winner in 2024 and won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics that same year. She is also the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman. While they both have tough schedules making their athletic dreams come true, Shelton realizes that its worth it to keep their relationship going strong.

“You gotta make sacrifices sometimes,” Shelton noted. “It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that.”