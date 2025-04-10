Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has her eyes on the prize — and we aren't talking about the famed NFL coach. The 24-year-old is competing in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant she announced on Instagram Wednesday (April 9). The former college cheerleader will be representing her hometown of Hancock.

“Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025,” Hudson shared on Instagram.

In Hudson's post, she's wearing an emerald green gown with a “Miss Hancock USA” sash with a star-embedded crown looking straight at the camera. In the second photo, the former cheerleader smiles brightly as she switches to a headshot wearing a purple mesh fabric.

This is not Hudson's first go-around on the pageant stage, she previously competed in Miss Maine 2024 and was the first runner-up. The preliminary event for Miss Maine USA will be on May 10, 2025. The final show where Miss Maine USA will be crowned will take place the following day, May 11, 2025.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship

Hudson and Belichick have been dating since early 2023 and have showcased their love during red carpets, birthdays, vacations. The 24-year-old just celebrated her birthday last weekend and the former New England Patriots head coach did not hold back on her gifts.

Hudson shared a snapshot of her presents from Belichick which included a bouquet of red roses and a customized North Carolina jersey with her name and No. 24, referencing her new age. She was also gifted a beaded red bag by STAUD with a snake design and flowers referencing the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake. The luxury bag retails for almost $300.

Belichick's birthday is next week where the NFL icon will turn 73 on April 16, so Hudson has some work ahead of her to celebrate his big day. The couple recently celebrated their anniversary last month with Hudson posting a romantic dinner between the two with Belichick wearing a red tie with a black suit per a photo obtained by TMZ. In the photo, Hudson is sitting in front of a chocolate cake with “Happy Anniversary” written on it. The former cheerleader jokingly writing, “better late than never” in the photo with a brown heart next to it.