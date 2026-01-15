A decade-old social media post has suddenly joined the playoff conversation in Buffalo. As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, an old tweet from actress Hailee Steinfeld resurfaced online, and it did not take long to grab attention.

The post dates back to February 2016, when Steinfeld celebrated Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win. With Buffalo heading to Mile High for Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, fans quickly connected the dots, pushing the old moment back into the spotlight just days before the matchup.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen handled the situation with humor. During a media session, CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson shared Allen’s reaction on X after asking him about the resurfaced post.

Allen joked that he had no idea the photo was even circulating. He laughed and suggested Steinfeld was “probably paid to be there,” before adding that he definitely would not bring it up at home. The comment fit Allen’s relaxed public demeanor as the postseason pressure ramps up.

Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around. Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home. 😂 https://t.co/79YzmBCdoi — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 15, 2026

A Light Moment Before a Tough Road Test

While the tweet created a fun side story, the stakes on the field remain serious. Allen and Buffalo head into Denver fresh off a 27–24 wild-card win over Jacksonville, a game where Allen looked sharp as both a passer and runner. He completed 28 of 35 throws for 273 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, setting the tone early.

The Broncos present a different challenge. Denver finished the regular season with one of the league’s stingiest defenses, allowing just 18.3 points per game, and posted an 8–1 record at home, per Bleacher Report. That environment, combined with altitude and playoff intensity, puts pressure squarely on Allen to deliver again.

Off the field, Allen and Steinfeld continue to draw attention for more positive reasons. The couple married in May and announced in December that they are expecting their first child. Steinfeld has become a familiar face at Bills games, often seen supporting Allen from the stands.

For now, the viral tweet adds levity to an otherwise tense week. Once kickoff arrives, though, Allen’s focus shifts fully to football, and any jokes about old Broncos celebrations will stay safely in the past.