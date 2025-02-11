Taylor Swift was seen without her best friend Blake Lively cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Feb. 9) for Super Bowl 59. Since Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has been going to games in support of him. While Lively has not attended a game this season, it's unlike her to miss a game as big as the Super Bowl. Last year, when the Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers, she was at her best friend's side. However, this year it might be a deeper reason behind the actress’s absence.

Last year, Lively posted a selfie of her red sweatsuit and shared how big of a deal it was for her to attend the sporting event.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like,” Lively wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Why Is There A Rumored Rift Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?

There is rumored to be a rift in Swift and Lively's friendship that might explain why the actress was not present during the Super Bowl this year. Lively and Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred with Lively in the film adaptation of Coleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, have been in a legal battle since last month.

Lively is accusing Baldoni of “sexual harassment” and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

According to Baldoni's complaint, Lively referred to Swift as one of her “dragons,” — the other being Reynolds — in an alleged text message exchange with Baldoni when the singer and her husband met with the director at a Manhattan penthouse. Baldoni is accusing Lively of using the pop star to intimidate him.

According to a source, Swift has no involvement in the case and has not spoken out about the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

“Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” the source tells Us Weekly. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

The only contribution that Swift had to the film was that her song, “My Tears Ricochet” is used in both the trailer and film.