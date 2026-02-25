New England Patriots WAG Victoria Gibson, wife of Antonio Gibson, is sharing her reaction to her husband getting released from the team the only way she knows how, making everyone smile.

Victoria, who is known for her outgoing personality, shared several videos on social media reacting to the news that the Patriots have released her husband from the team on Monday, Feb. 23. Antonio was signed as a free agent in 2024 and previously played for the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023.

In one video, she was mouthing the lyrics to Rihanna's hit track “Work.” Victoria mouthed the lyrics as she danced with her growing belly. She and Antonio are expecting their fourth child.

“In case the Patriots want to pick my husband back up,” Victoria wrote in a video of her dancing to the lyrics: “Don't leave me stuck here in the streets, uh-huh/If I get another chance to/I will never, no never neglect you/I mean, who am I to hold your past against you?/I just hope that it gets to you/I hope that you see this through/I hope that you see this true

/What can I say?/Please recognize I'm tryin', babe.”

Clearly, Victoria was hilariously trying to send a message to the Patriots front office.



Several fans in the comment section praised the energy Victoria brought to games.

“We only liked them because of you and Cardi anyways!” one fan wrote referring to Cardi's previous relationship with Stefon Diggs. “Now I don’t feel bad they lost hmph!”

“And POOF! I no longer know that team. Who are they?” one fan responded, adding that she is willing to change her stance on the Patriots if they pick Antonio back up.

She also added another video of her playing with her Patriots-themed nails as she mouthed the trending sound,”Why would y'all lose and I had the outfit on?”

Victoria wrote in her caption: “Stuck with these for another week [laughing face emoji].”

In her latest video, she revealed that she let her husband sleep in, and that's how he missed the initial call about his release. She shared a vlog on how they spent their Sunday by shopping, having lunch together, going to church, and watching the sunset.

She captioned the video: “Plot twist: it was still the best day.”

Fans continued to show love to Victoria and her family.

“I can only imagine how hard these days are for players. Having a fun and supportive wife like you HAS to be the best thing for his soul!” another fan said.

“Def will miss the energy the only NFL wife I follow. Best wishes on the next adventure,” another fan wrote.

Antonio shared a post on Instagram in his Patriots jersey with the caption, “Thank you to the organization and the fans for the support and belief but the journey continues and the best is yet to come…”