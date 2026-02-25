Seth Meyers got recognized at the Winter Olympics, just not as himself.

The Emmy-winning late-night host explained in the Monday, Feb. 23 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, that while he went to enjoy the winter games, he was approached by fans thinking he was Hugh Grant.

“I sat in one of the regular seats. I'm a man of the people,” Meyers said. “I wasn't up in one of those luxury boxes. One, because I like to interact with people and two, not invited… But it was very nice because I was walking around and Americans were stopping to say hello, Canadians were stopping to say hello, a lot of Scandinavians were stopping to say hello. A lot of people wanted pictures.”

He added that while he was getting approached, many fans wanted to clarify who he was.

“So I kept having these moments where people come over and go, ‘Who are you?' And I was like, ‘Oh, I host a television show.' And then they'd go, ‘Alright, I'll get a picture.' And I'm like, ‘Don't do me any favors,' ” Meyers said.

That's when one fan directly asked if Meyers was the British actor.

“Another guy goes, ‘Are you Hugh Grant?' And I was like, ‘No,' and then he thought… I had to show him a picture of me interviewing Hugh Grant,” Meyers replied.

He added, “And you know what he said? He goes, ‘Ahh, I would have got a picture with Hugh Grant.' Anyways, it was wonderful.”

Funny enough, Meyers has interviewed Grant several times on his show. The Wonka actor most recently appeared on his show last year to promote his horror-thriller, Heretic. During the interview, Grant shared his pet peeves, which included people walking slowly or “too noisily,” wearing backpacks, water bottles, and leaf blowers.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DCXbNN7x_Jr/

Grant has not yet responded to the Meyers mix-up, but we are sure that the British actor has some witty remark on the way.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weekdays on NBC, and Heretic is available to stream on HBO.