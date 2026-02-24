Anthony Edwards sparked conversation when he shared a blunt review of his experience staying in Memphis. Now, Draymond Green has backed him up with a story of his own.

During an appearance on Sundae Conversation, Edwards answered a lighthearted question about hotel stays turning uncomfortable. His response quickly zeroed in on Memphis.

“Yeah, especially when we go to Memphis,” Edwards said. “I’d be like, damn, the hotels ain’t nothing in Memphis. That sh-t be dirty. I walked into a Memphis hotel one time and it had stains and sh-t on the bed.”

The comment made waves across social media. Edwards has built his reputation on honesty, and this felt like another unfiltered moment.

It also stood in contrast to his production on the court against the Grizzlies. In 20 games versus Memphis, Edwards has averaged 25.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. He eliminated Memphis in the 2022 playoffs as a No. 7 seed, and this season he has gone 2-1 against them. In two road games there, he dropped 33 and 39 points. The teams meet again April 2 in Minnesota.

Green Confirms Past Warriors Issue

Green addressed Edwards’ comments on The Draymond Green Show and confirmed that Memphis has presented challenges before.

“[Anthony Edwards] is pretty blunt about it, but yeah,” Green said. “We had an issue there where we used to stay at one hotel in Memphis, and this dates back. We stopped staying there because their sprinklers just went off for no reason in the room. Drenched all of [Andrew] Bogut’s stuff, and they didn’t want to do anything about it. So, we switched hotels then, right? So, it’s been an issue.”

Green pointed to a specific incident involving former Warriors center Andrew Bogut, explaining that the team changed hotels after the sprinkler mishap. His remarks added context rather than escalating the criticism.

For Memphis, the focus now returns to basketball. For Edwards and Green, the memories of past hotel stays still linger.