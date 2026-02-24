Megan Thee Stallion has love on her mind, and she is not shy about saying it out loud. During a café meetup in Milan, the Grammy-winning rapper shared that she is already picturing the next chapter with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, Complex reports.

While sitting with Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight, who recently announced their engagement after four years together, Megan celebrated their moment before turning the focus to her own future. After watching a TikTok of Knight’s proposal, she smiled and said, “I love love, that’s so sweet.” Then she crossed her fingers and added, “Manifesting my engagement, too.”

The comment landed playfully, but it carried weight. Megan and Thompson went public with their relationship last July, and since then they have offered glimpses of a bond that appears steady and intentional.

laila edwards and megan thee stallion pic.twitter.com/mDwLwkZFqR — 62% homosexual ☆ YA YA (@grrrlplanet) February 23, 2026

Megan and Klay’s Relationship Continues to Grow

The couple has not hidden their affection. Earlier this month, Megan surprised Thompson in a big way for his 36th birthday. She booked Bone Thugs N Harmony to perform at his party, then organized a beachside lunch to celebrate him. The gestures showed planning, care, and a clear investment in their connection.

Article Continues Below

In a recent interview with People, Megan reflected on how unexpected the relationship felt at first. “I didn’t even expect to be in a relationship,” she admitted, before explaining how her personal growth created room for something new. She said Thompson makes her feel “overly comfortable,” a phrase that suggests ease rather than chaos.

She also spoke about doing the work to heal and improve her mindset. “Maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right,” she told the outlet. That perspective frames the relationship as both emotional and spiritual progress.

Fans have noticed smaller hints along the way. Last October, Megan posted a photo of the two holding matching house keys, a subtle signal that they were building something shared. The image sparked conversation online about how serious things had become.

Now, with her Milan comment circulating, engagement talk no longer feels distant. Megan did not announce a ring or confirm a proposal, but she made her intentions clear. She believes in love, she sees a future, and she has no problem speaking that future into existence.