Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye are taking their mind off the devastating New England Patriots Super Bowl loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ann Michael shared videos and photos from their tropical getaway as the East Coast suffered a blizzard this week. She shared a short video on TikTok of her showing off her long green dress on the balcony.

In a photo onto her Instagram Story, she and Drake wore tropical outfits with Ann Michael wearing a Hawaiian lei necklace and the Patriots quarterback with a Kukui Nut Lei. “Alohaaaa” Ann Michael wrote in the caption leading fans to believe that the two might be in Hawaii to escape the frigid East Coast temperatures.

“I’m so jealous that you aren’t stuck in the snow!!!!!” one fan wrote in the comment section on TikTok.

How have Drake Maye and Ann Michael responded to the Super Bowl loss?

Ann Michael and Drake Maye have shared their heartbreak on not bringing New England the Lombardi Trophy. The baking influencer shared a recap of her Super Bowl experience with a touching message to her husband, “Not how we wanted it to end but still thanking God for this incredible season We are blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people, who made this season what it was. This is only the beginning!!”

Drake, on the otherhand has not posted a social media post about the end of the season, but he had an emotional response to the Patriots' loss.

“I think that's the biggest thing about life is you're going to have times like this. It's how you bounce back,” Drake told reporters after the game per CBS. I think a lot of those guys in that locker room, they're going to use this as fuel,” Maye said after the game. “I think I would go to war with those guys any time, any day, anywhere. It's motivation to get back here and not have this feeling, and have what they're feeling out there.”