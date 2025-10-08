Cam Newton has officially entered the chat. The former NFL MVP is weighing in on Killer Mike’s recent remarks about Steph and Ayesha Curry, and let’s just say he didn’t mince words.

During a conversation with Angela Yee, Newton shared his perspective on the viral moment that began when Killer Mike joked about Ayesha in response to a content creator comparing her to rapper GloRilla. The joke quickly turned into controversy after Steph Curry clapped back online, calling the rapper out directly.

“I have some rules of engagement when talking about certain people,” Newton said. “If you can’t relate, you shouldn’t debate. You can chime in, but it’s how you’re chiming in. Saying things like ‘I would never’ or ‘Why would she do that?’ No, homeboy, you’re not with them, and they’ve never insinuated that there was a lack thereof. You’ve got to look at the optics. Certain things may be said, but what do we actually see? That’s what we should be focused on.”

Newton made it clear he believes Ayesha Curry has every right to express herself freely, emphasizing that maturity means giving people space to speak without rushing to judgment. “Am I mad that she said what she said? She’s entitled to whatever she wants to do. And that’s what maturity gets you.”

Killer Mike’s apology and Cam’s perspective

When the discussion shifted toward Killer Mike, Newton clarified that his initial comments weren’t meant to disrespect him, but rather to hold him to a higher standard. “What got misinterpreted was that I was saying Killer Mike should’ve known better,” he explained. “It’s like, no, bro, Killer Mike from Atlanta, I’ll never go against the grain like that. But when you have your own perspective, you should have more insight.”

Newton went on to say that Steph Curry’s frustration was understandable, suggesting that Mike’s joke could have been interpreted as taking sides. “Steph kind of felt that Mike was siding with the actual thing rather than saying, like, ‘Bro, you know how this could be. People are going to spin the narrative, and the optics don’t look right. But we good, though.’ And I’ve been there.”

After the backlash, Killer Mike took accountability on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, saying, “I was just stoned up trying to make a joke. It wasn’t my damn business like my wife said. So I’m sorry, y’all. Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that’s stand up and defend.”

Newton needs a list

Newton, meanwhile, continues to make headlines himself. The same week, he revealed on his Funky Friday podcast that he once asked his girlfriend, comedian Jasmin Brown, for a list of her past partners, explaining he wanted to avoid awkward encounters later. “Before I sit up here and really keep moving and elevating our relationship, I wanna know who got one up on me,” he said. “If you had any type of relationship or experiences with people I really know, I need to know that. I’m owed that.”

From defending Ayesha Curry’s freedom of expression to opening up about transparency in his own love life, Newton is once again reminding fans that when he speaks, people listen.