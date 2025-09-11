Cardi B wants to expand her family.

The rapper had a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she shared her desire to have more kids for this uncanny reason.

“The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to, like, a home,” Cardi said. “One of them is gonna wipe my butt.”

Cardi B on The Jennifer Hudson Show talking about wanting more kids in the future to spend more time at home. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7RwHfzBhnV — Celebs Love Cardi B (@CelebLoveBardi) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Grammy-winning rapper has three children: daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024 — she first filed in 2020, but later dismissed it.

Since filing for divorce, she has been dating New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs. They made their relationship “Instagram official” in June. A month prior they had their first public outing when they sat courtside for Game 4 of the Knicks-Celtics NBA playoff series at Madison Square Garden on May 11.

Cardi's comment also follows pregnancy rumors which she has denied.

How is Cardi B's relationship with Offset after the divorce filing?

Cardi and Offset have been open about how their relationship has seen the end of the road.

Article Continues Below

“It’s about moving on peacefully,” Offset told the Associated Press on Aug. 16 about his track ‘Moving On.' “That’s what the message is supposed to be.”

“Moving On” is featured on Offset's latest project, Kiari, which was released on Aug. 22.

“It’s all love and peace,” he added before referencing his former marriage with Cardi B. “I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

“It was great while it lasted,” he continued. “That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Cardi has also subtly spoken about her past relationship with Offset and the affect it had on her mental health.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X in June. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi has entered a new chapter with her relationship with Diggs and while the NFL season just began but fans are wondering if Cardi will make an appearance to support Diggs. The Patriots opened their season on Sunday with a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The rapper missing out on the Patriots season opener is most likely due to being only two weeks away from her album release. Am I The Drama? is Cardi's highly anticipated sophomore album which is due on Sept. 22. Diggs on the other hand will play against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday Sept. 14.