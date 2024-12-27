Brandon Ingram has an incredible car collection. It wasn't long ago when NBA fans were excited for the coming of Ingram. As a result, the Los Angeles Lakers used the opportunity to draft him in the first round with the second-overall pick at the 2016 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, Ingram never really met those expectations. Although he did make the All-Rookie Second Team, Ingram didn't exactly play like the future franchise player that Lakers fans thought he would become.

As a result, Ingram was part of the blockbuster trade headlined by All-Star big man Anthony Davis that sent the former to New Orleans. Here, Ingram showed glimpses of his greatness by making the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in 2020. During the 2019-2020 season, Ingram was also crowned the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Given Ingram's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brandon Ingram's incredible $300K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ingram has a net worth of around $12 million. In 2020, Ingram signed a five-year max deal with the Pelicans worth $159 million. Thanks to lucrative paychecks in the NBA, it isn't surprising that Ingram can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning a few cars.

Based on online outlets, Ingram has two cars that are parked in his garage. Although his collection isn't as stacked compared to other NBA stars, there's no doubt that Ingram did make two great choices for his daily rides.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the less expensive car in Ingram's solid car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. This is one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today. It's safe to say that any car enthusiast will agree that the Range Rover is worth every penny.

The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips.

With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Ingram should have no problems in getting treated like royalty. But more importantly, the Range Rover should be able to house the NBA All-Star forward's 6'8 frame.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving conditions and terrains as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Ingram decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family and friends.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

1. Bentley Flying Spur

Priced in the market for as much as $205,000 the more expensive car in Ingram's collection is a Bentley Flying Spur. This is a luxury sedan that oozes elegance and class. While it's the more expensive car in his garage, any car collector will agree that the Flying Spur is a masterpiece that's worth every dollar.

In terms of features, the Flying Spur oozes luxury. Its exterior alone is sharp yet doesn't move far away from its sporty look that signifies a true Bentley. In addition to this, every owner of the Flying Spur will be welcomed with various lavish amenities.

In fact, Ingram should be able to enjoy the car's built-in champagne cooler and bottle placement. The Pelicans star loved the car so much that he has posed with it several times on social media.

The Flying Spur's power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. This allows this top-tier sedan to produce 542 horsepower and 569 lb-ft of torque.

With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Flying Spur can go as fast as 198 mph. This easily makes it the faster car in Ingram's garage. On the other hand, it only requires a hair less than four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brandon Ingram's incredible $300K car collection.