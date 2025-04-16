Following being named on the TIME 100 Most Influential People list, Thor star Chris Hemsworth praised Ed Sheeran, who he previously collaborated with.

The Marvel actor praised the singer's “supernatural ability to connect” to people through his music. Hemsworth claimed that his music feels “personal” whether it's listened to on your own or in a sold-out stadium.

“Ed Sheeran has an almost supernatural ability to connect,” praised Hemsworth to TIME. “His songs, his voice, his words—they belong to all of us. Whether you’re at home with your headphones on, driving through the countryside, or in a stadium packed with 70,000 people singing at the top of their lungs, his music feels personal.

“He has an instinct for storytelling that makes you feel like he wrote that song just for you, no matter where you’re from or what you’ve been through,” Hemsworth continued.

Of course, Hemsworth and Sheeran have some history together. During a concert in Romania, Sheeran surprised fans by having Hemsworth perform with him. Hemsworth played the drums during “Thinking Out Loud,” and it wasn't revealed to be him until the middle of the song.

Now, Hemsworth got to write kind words about the “Shape of You” singer after his latest honor from TIME. We will have to wait and see if they go on stage together again soon.

Who are Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran?

Hemsworth and Sheeran are two of the biggest names in their respective fields. Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the MCU. He has held down the role since 2011 and has since led four movies.

He is also known for his roles in Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, Men in Black: International, Cabin in the Woods, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and the Extraction series.

Soon, he will star in Avengers: Doomsday as Thor. He was one of the first names confirmed to be returning in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Sheeran just released the lead single for his upcoming album, Play, called “Azizam.” He is about to resume his globe-trotting Mathematics Tour in Doha, Qatar, on April 30, 2025.

He will then close out the tour with another European leg. Sheeran is set to conclude the tour on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

His eighth studio album, Play, also appears to be on the horizon. It sounds like it will come out in 2025, and “Azizam” is the start of a long promotional tour for it. Play is his first album since 2023's Autumn Variations.