Valentine's Day is a family affair for Christian McCaffrey.

The San Francisco 49ers running back shared a sweet post on Instagram honoring his wife, Olivia Culpo, and their newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey. The 49ers running back shared photos of himself and his wife with Colette, including one where she is sleeping on top of him, another when Culpo is feeding her on the plane, as well as some couple photos of the pair.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the loves of my life,” McCaffrey captioned the photo carousel on Instagram.

Culpo responded to McCaffrey's post, “Forever Valentine,” adding several red hearts.

Christian McCaffrey praises Olivia Culpo

McCaffrey shared that Culpo is an intricate part in making sure the family runs smoothly.

“We're very similar. We both value hard work and understand what it takes to do our jobs efficiently,” McCaffrey told People last year.

“The level of understanding, humility, and teamwork applies to both family and business,” he adds. “I'm very fortunate — my wife is incredible. She really makes my job easy, which isn't easy in-season. It's a 24-hour, on-the-clock deal. I feel lucky she supports me the way she does.”

It gets even busier when the NFL season and holiday season clash but he noted that he just tries to get everyone together as best as they can.

“Our lives are so hectic, especially during football season,” he continued. “Sometimes you're playing on Christmas, practicing, doing treatments — it's chaotic. Christmas has always been that way for me.”

“We're just blessed if we can get our family together, that's the tradition,” he adds. “Once I'm done playing, we'll hone in on holiday traditions, but for now, getting as many family members together is a huge win.”

The couple got married in July 2024 and welcomed their daughter in July 2025. In Culpo's 2025 recap on Instagram, the model shared that while she is not expecting another child, Colette will soon have another little girl in the family to play with.