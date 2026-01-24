Deion Sanders does not often open the door to his personal life, but that changed on the latest episode of We Got Time Today. During a candid conversation with Rocsi Diaz, Sanders spoke openly about his relationship with Karrueche Tran, offering his most direct comments yet about how much she means to him, Complex reports.

Sanders, 58, described Tran as someone who has brought real joy into his everyday life. “Good woman, good person,” he said, per TMZ. He added that she has “added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments,” before noting that he finds himself smiling more often. For someone who usually keeps romance out of the spotlight, the remarks stood out as unusually heartfelt.

The relationship has quietly unfolded over the past year. Dating rumors first surfaced after Sanders and Tran were spotted together in Los Angeles in February 2025. For months, neither confirmed anything publicly, even as Tran showed up to support Sanders during his surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his bladder. Her presence during that period spoke loudly, even without formal acknowledgment.

How Sanders and Tran finally went public

The couple eventually confirmed their relationship last month in a lighthearted way. Tran appeared alongside Sanders in a holiday vlog posted by his son, Shilo Sanders, who joked, “Say hello to your stepmom!” shortly after introducing her. Around the same time, Sanders and Tran also attended a Cleveland Browns game together to support Shedeur Sanders, further signaling that she had become part of the family circle.

Despite the public sightings, both have remained careful about what they share. Tran did offer a brief glimpse into their holiday season, calling Christmas with Sanders and their families “amazing” and emphasizing the quality time they spent together. She appeared in additional holiday vlogs shared by Deion Jr. and Shilo, celebrating with the family rather than courting attention.

While Sanders also touched on football optimism, including progress in the transfer portal at Colorado, his tone shifted noticeably when talking about Tran. The smile he mentioned felt audible. For now, that quiet confidence seems to define this chapter of his life, grounded, grateful, and intentionally low key.