To say that President Donald Trump is not fond of this year's Super Bowl performers would be an understatement. The ordeal has risen to the fact that he will not be in attendance at this year's Super Bowl following the announcements of Bad Bunny and, most recently, Green Day.

Trump spoke to The New York Post about why he doesn't agree with them as performers for this year's Super Bowl.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice,” he told the outlet. “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

He also shared his reasoning was part to location, granted he has access to Air Force 1.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” Trump said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Green Day, Bad Bunny criticize Trump administration

While Green Day was just announced as a performer at the Super Bowl, they have been open about not agreeing with the Trump Administration stance on immigration.

“I’m not a part of a redneck agenda. I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in Minnesota to protestors according to the outlet.

Bad Bunny has been adamant on not agreeing with Trump's polices after he refused to have his tour have stops in the states. The Trump Administration also threatened to have ICE agents at the Super Bowl as a majority of Bad Bunny's fans are of Latino descent.

Despite the backlash, he has received a lot of support including from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also stepped in, sharing that there would be no changes to the Super Bowl halftime show in regards to replacing the “Monaco” rapper.

“We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny on Oct. 22. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Bad Bunny also understands that by performing at the Super Bowl he will be putting on for his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Super Bowl 60 will be held in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.